Taiwan says it spotted 22 Chinese warplanes and 20 warships near the island

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says it spotted 22 Chinese military aircraft and 20 warships near the island on Tuesday. Over the weekend, the United States and Canada sailed warships through the Taiwan Strait in a challenge to China’s sweeping territorial claims. On Monday, China sailed a naval formation led by an aircraft carrier about 70 miles to Taiwan’s southeast. Chinese state media said the vessel was expected to conduct drills simulating aircraft, submarine, warship and land attacks. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory to be reunited by force if necessary. Beijing has stepped up military activities around the island, including by sending warships and warplanes on a near-daily basis.

