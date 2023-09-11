South Dakota panel denies application for CO2 pipeline; Summit to refile for permit

South Dakota regulators have denied a permit application for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline project. Monday’s vote dealt a fresh setback to Summit Carbon Solutions for its proposed pipeline network across five states. The proposed network would carry planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from more than 30 Midwest ethanol plants for permanent storage underground in North Dakota. North Dakota regulators last month denied a siting permit for the proposed leg there. Summit has asked North Dakota to reconsider and intends to refile its permit application in South Dakota. Elsewhere, Minnesota regulators last month voted to conduct an environmental review for a segment there of the proposed $5.5 billion, 2,000-mile pipeline network.

