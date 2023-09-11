Prosecutors drop charges against Bijan Kian, a onetime business partner of Michael Flynn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have dropped charges against a onetime business partner of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Bijan Kian had been accused of acting as an unregistered agent of the Turkish government. But the decision ends a five-year legal saga for Kian. His case received significant attention when he was charged in 2018 as a spinoff from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election interference. Kian was initially convicted at a jury trial, but the judge overturned the conviction. He had been set to go on trial next month until prosecutors decided Monday to drop the case.

