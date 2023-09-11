Police in Jamaica charge a man suspected of being a serial killer with four counts of murder

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Jamaica have charged a man they suspect is a serial killer involved in the deaths of at least four people with murder. The 25-year-old man from Montego Bay is accused of fatally stabbing at least two homeless men, an older woman and a young man in July and August, police said in a statement Sunday. Police did not identify him. All the victims were found stabbed in the parish of St. James, where the popular tourist destination of Montego Bay is located. The investigation is ongoing.

