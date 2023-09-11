Oklahoma assistant Lebby sorry for distraction disgraced father-in-law Art Briles caused at game

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has apologized after his father-in-law, disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles, was seen on the field with Lebby after Oklahoma’s 28-11 win over SMU on Saturday night. Baylor fired Briles in 2016 after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations. The images of Briles decked out in Oklahoma gear on Owen Field drew backlash from Sooners fans on social media. Lebby said the issue will not come up again.

