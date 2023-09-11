Lighthouse where walkway collapse injured visitors to remain closed for indefinite amount of time

ARROWSIC, Maine (AP) — A nonprofit group says a lighthouse that was the site of a walkway collapse that injured 11 people will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The wooden walkway at Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic collapsed on Saturday during an open lighthouse event. Five of the 11 people who were injured were taken to hospitals. Friends of the Doubling Point Light, a non-profit group, took stewardship of the lighthouse in 1998, about a century after it was built. A member of the group says local authorities ordered the group to close the lighthouse, and it has done so.

