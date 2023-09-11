Libyan city of Derna is declared a disaster zone after devastating flooding. Dozens are feared dead

CAIRO (AP) — Authorities in eastern Libya have declared the city of Derna a disaster zone after the Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods over the weekend in different parts of the North African nation. At least eight deaths have been reported. Dozens of others were reported missing, and authorities fear that they could have died in the floods. Heavy rainfall and floods have destroyed many homes and other properties in several towns in eastern Libya. Over the weekend, Libyans shared footage on social media showing flooded houses and roads. They have pleaded for help as floods besieged people inside their homes and in their vehicles.

