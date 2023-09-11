Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba tests positive for testosterone. He risks 4-year ban

ROME (AP) — Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for testosterone. Italy’s anti-doping agency announced the positive test. The test was carried out after Juventus’ game at Udinese on Aug. 20. Pogba did not play in the Serie A match but was on Juve’s bench. Nado Italia says Pogba was suspended provisionally with immediate effect. Pending a trial and testing of a backup “B” sample the 30-year-old Pogba risks a suspension of up to four years. It’s another negative note for a player who has been bothered by injuries ever since rejoining Juventus from Manchester United a little over a year ago. There’s also been a police investigation ongoing in France into allegations that Pogba was targeted by extortionists.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.