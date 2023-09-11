How to help those affected by the Morocco earthquake

NEW YORK (AP) — International aid groups have mobilized in Morocco where a 6.8 magnitude earthquake Friday night has killed 2,681 and injured more than 2,500. Donors, both big and small, are also mobilizing to support those relief efforts. Experts say the most direct way to provide aid to those affected in the city of Marrakech and the rural areas in the Atlas Mountains is to donate to organizations that have operations already on the ground in Morocco. That takes on additional importance because so far the Moroccan government has accepted governmental aid from only four nations — Spain, Qatar, Britain and the United Arab Emirates — as it tries to avoid a “counterproductive” lack of coordination.

