Get a taste of the world of Catan with a cookbook inspired by the hit board game

NEW YORK (AP) — You can work up quite an appetite sitting around a table plotting world domination. Luckily, a new cookbook lets Catan fans savor the board game even more while out-trading opponents. “Catan: The Official Cookbook” includes 77 recipes inspired by the multiplayer game phenomenon. There are dishes like Forest Dweller’s Dip, Tavern Ale Pie and Fireside Banana Boats. The cookbook’s got snacks, small plates, full dinners, deserts and even a few drinks. Its recipes pay homage to the game, in which competitors try to build settlements on a fictional island using five resources: wool, grain, lumber, brick and ore.

