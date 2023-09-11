Ex-Bengals player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport

HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Monday after police responded to a report of an “unruly passenger” at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Airport spokesperson Mindy Kerschner confirmed that Jones was the passenger arrested prior to takeoff. Captain Kevin Klute of the Boone County Jail says Jones was booked on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening. Jones told WKRC-TV he asked to be moved because the charger at the two seats he had purchased wasn’t working and was told that they would have to turn the plane around. He vehemently denied being intoxicated and also rejected the terroristic threat allegation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.