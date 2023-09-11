Canadian man charged with murdering four Muslims was inspired by white nationalism, prosecutors say

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian federal prosecutors are arguing that a man facing murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family was motivated by white nationalist beliefs. Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ontario, on the evening of June 6, 2021. In her opening statement, prosecutor Sarah Shaikh alleged Veltman planned his attack for three months before driving his truck directly at the the Muslim family. Shaikh says Veltman told detectives after he was arrested that he left his home on the day of the attack looking for Muslims to kill.

