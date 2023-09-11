British foreign secretary visits Israel to highlight close ties at precarious time for the country

JERUSALEM (AP) — The British foreign secretary has arrived in Israel on a three-day visit to a country in turmoil, facing its biggest protest movement in history and heightened violence in the occupied West Bank. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen hailed James Cleverly’s arrival Monday as important for deepening Israel’s ties with Britain, which he said “are currently at their peak.” The British Foreign Office says Cleverly will take the opportunity during his trip to condemn Iran’s support for regional militant groups sworn to Israel’s destruction and to stress Britain’s continued support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

