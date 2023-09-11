A decision in Texas AG’s Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial could happen as soon as this week

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial on abuse of power charges could be in the hands of the jury as soon as this week. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Monday that both sides are on pace to use up all allotted time for arguments in the coming days. Patrick is the presiding officer over the trial that began last week. The jury is the Republican-controlled Texas Senate, where Paxton formerly served before becoming attorney general in 2015. The three-term incumbent has pleaded not guilty and has not attended the proceedings since the first day.

