6 people fatally shot in Greece, at a seaside town near Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say six people have been fatally shot in an attack in a seaside town near Athens. Greek state-run ERT television says police suspect it was the result of a dispute between rival crime groups. A police statement said the bodies were discovered Monday evening in Artemida, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Athens. It provided no further detail on the circumstances of the shooting or the identities of the victims. ERT says the victims are all men who were found dead in and beside a car and had been shot with at least one handgun.

