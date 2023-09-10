Tribute paid to Kansas high school football photographer who died after accidental hit on sidelines

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas high school football team has paid tribute to their longtime photographer after her death following an accidental hit on the sidelines while photographing a junior varsity game. Linda Gregory’s husband Mel Gregory announced the 69-year-old woman died Friday, hours before gametime. Linda Gregory had been on life support for several days after two players inadvertently ran into her Sept. 4 on the sidelines of Wichita Northwest High School’s junior varsity game against a rival. She fell and struck her head on concrete. Mel Gregory and other family members attended Northwest’s game and tribute Friday night. The couple had been taking pictures at the school’s sporting events since 2014.

