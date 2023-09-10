Niger junta accuses France of amassing forces for a military intervention after the coup in July

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Niger’s new military leaders have accused France of amassing forces for a possible military intervention in the country following the coup in July. But French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that he would only take action at the demand of deposed Nigerien leader Mohamed Bazoum. Niger’s junta spokesman said that France is also considering collaborating in such an intervention with the Economic Community of West African States. The spokesman said late Saturday on state television that “France continues to deploy its forces in several ECOWAS countries as part of preparations for an aggression against Niger.” Macron said he wouldn’t directly respond to the junta’s claim when asked about it after the Group of 20 summit.

