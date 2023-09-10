Mossad chief accuses Iran of plotting deadly attacks, vows to hit perpetrators ‘in heart’ of Tehran

JERUSALEM (AP) — The head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency says Israel is prepared to strike “in the heart of Tehran” to track down the perpetrators of Iranian attempts to hit Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide. Speaking at a security conference on Sunday, David Barnea said that Israel and its allies had foiled 27 attacks over the past year in Europe, Africa, southeast Asia and South America. Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy — in part because of Iranian support for militant groups along Israel’s borders. Barnea said Israel has tracked down attackers in the past and is ready to “ramp it up” to another level. “These prices will be exacted deep inside Iran, in the heart of Tehran,” he said.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.