McCarthy juggles government shutdown and Biden impeachment inquiry as House returns to messy fall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces a political standoff when the House resumes this week. He needs to steer the House to fund the government and avoid a government shutdown. But he’s also trying to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings. It’s a two-track strategy that may be hard to execute. McCarthy faces hard-right Republicans who reject the deal he struck over the summer with Biden on spending levels, and are demanding further cuts. Starting a formal Biden impeachment inquiry could help. But the White House says Biden wasn’t involved in his son’s work.

