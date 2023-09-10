Lahaina’s fire-stricken Filipino residents are key to tourism and local culture. Will they stay?

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Filipinos began arriving in Hawaii more than a century ago to work on sugarcane and pineapple plantations to support their families back home. As their descendants and successive generations of immigrants settled, they have become deeply ingrained in the community’s culture. Since an inferno raced through the historic town of Lahaina, though, many who have worked to clean hotel rooms are now staying in them as temporary shelters, a poignant example of how the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century has afflicted Maui’s heavily Filipino population. The disaster has prompted fears about whether Filipinos, Native Hawaiians and others who labor in the tourism industry will remain as Lahaina rebuilds.

