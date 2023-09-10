Food recalls are pretty common for things like rocks, insects and plastic
By JONEL ALECCIA
AP Health Writer
Recent food recalls have been spurred by foreign objects like rocks, insects and plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says this type of contamination is one of the top reasons for food recalls. Some objects come from manufacturing, like plastic from frayed conveyor belts. Companies use X-rays, metal detectors and more to detect the objects. One expert says that food companies are “going to miss things.” Federal agencies determine whether recalls are necessary, and most often the recalls are voluntary.