Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after a medical procedure left him unable to sing, has died. A family representative says Robison died at a hospital in San Antonio after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 59. His 2001 album “Step Right Up” produced the Top 40 country song “I Want You Bad.” Robison also served as a judge for one year on USA Network’s reality TV show “Nashville Star.” In 2018, Robison announced that he had permanently lost the ability to sing following surgery on his throat.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.