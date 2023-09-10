A boat capsizing in north-central Nigeria killed at least 24 people. Dozens of others are missing

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Emergency officials say at least 24 villagers have been killed while many more remain missing amid a frantic rescue effort after a boat capsized in north-central Nigeria’s Niger State. The head of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency in the state told The Associated Press on Sunday that local divers have so far retrieved 24 corpses and rescued 30 people. Boat disasters are common in many remote communities across the West African nation where locally made vessels are commonly used for transport.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.