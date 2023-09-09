Violence flares in India’s northeastern state with a history of ethnic clashes and at least 2 died

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Police say violence erupted in India’s northeastern state with a history of ethnic clashes when armed men exchanged gunfire with security forces, leaving at least two dead. Police say the shootout took place in Pallel village in Manipur state on Friday. Police say that as reports of the shooting spread, hundreds of people belonging to the majority Meiti community rushed to the spot fearing attacks by the minority Kuki ethnic group. Police said they fired tear gas. One army officer and three police were among 140 people injured. Manipur has been wracked by ethnic violence since early May between the two dominant ethnic groups that has killed over 150 people and displaced more than 60,000.

