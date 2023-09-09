Special election in western Pennsylvania to determine if Democrats or GOP take control of the House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Majority control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will once again come down to a special election. Republican voters face a strongly Democratic lean in a Pittsburgh district to flip power back to their caucus on Sept. 19. Democrat Lindsay Powell and Republican Erin Connolly Autenreith will go up against each other for the Allegheny County seat. They are vying to replace progressive Democrat Sara Innamorato, who resigned in July to seek the county executive job. Her departure left the House at a 101-101 tie. The Democratic House has been able to advance its priorities with a newfound majority. If the House flips back to the Republicans, the GOP-controlled Senate will have a more favorable chamber for its goals.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.