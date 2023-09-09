Soccer star Achraf Hakimi urges Moroccans to ‘help each other’ after earthquake

AGADIR, Morocco (AP) — The status of Morocco’s soccer game Saturday night as part of African Cup of Nations qualifying was uncertain after an earthquake struck the country, killing more than 800 people. Morocco was scheduled to play Liberia at Adrar Stadium in Agadir. The earthquake struck late Friday night. It has killed hundreds of people and damaged buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. Rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest.

