Hundreds of Pride activists march in Serbia despite hate messages sent by far-right officials
By MARKO DROBNJAKOVIC
Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of Pride activists have gathered in the Serbian capital amid heavy police presence and anti-gay messages sent by the country’s conservative leadership and threats by far-right groups. The LGBTQ+ event last year was marred by skirmishes between the police and anti-Pride groups who believe the event goes against traditional Serbian Christian Orthodox values and should be banned. The participants of the march on Saturday held banners reading “We Are Not Even Close” referring to the current status of the gay population is Serbia as well as “Marriage” and “Queer Liberation not Rainbow Capitalism.”