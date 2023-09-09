Heavy swells pound northeast Caribbean as Hurricane Lee charges through open waters

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Large swells are battering the northeast Caribbean as Hurricane Lee churns nearby through open waters as a Category 3 storm. The storm is not forecast to make landfall and was located 385 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It had winds of up to 115 mph and is moving west-northwest at 12 mph. Lee earlier this week grew from a Category 1 storm to a Category 5 storm in just one day amid warm waters and limited wind shear. Tropical storm conditions were not expected for any Caribbean island, but breaking waves of up to 15 feet are forecast for Puerto Rico and nearby territories.

