Emotions will run high for Virginia as the Cavaliers honor slain teammate ahead of 1st home game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia hopes its first home football game in 10 months is the high point of a long, emotional journey that started in an horrific way. Tributes and dedications for three players killed last Nov. 13 began Friday afternoon with a tree planting and placement of a plaque to honor the three, as well as another player and a female student who were wounded. An evening pep rally featuring the team and the Virginia marching band was planned on the downtown mall. The victims also will be remembered in an on-field ceremony a half-hour before the noon kickoff against James Madison.

