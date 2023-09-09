A southern Swiss region votes on a plan to fast-track big solar parks on Alpine mountainsides

GENEVA (AP) — Voters in a southern Swiss region are casting their ballots to decide whether to allow large solar parks on their sun-baked Alpine mountainsides as part of the federal government’s push to develop renewable energies. The referendum in the Valais canton centers on economic and environmental interests at a time of rising concerns about climate change. It’s also a noteworthy test of public opinion. “Not-in-my-backyard”-style opposition to the plan over a presumed blight on bucolic Swiss mountain vistas has made for some unusual political allies in the Alpine country. A rejection would not torpedo solar parks entirely if the private sector wants to develop them.

