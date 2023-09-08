The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s governor says the number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped to 66. The tally of the missing is now significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities said 385 remained unaccounted for. The number of confirmed deaths remains at 115. The deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through Lahaina on Aug. 8, destroying more than 2,000 structures. The governor said Friday that in the coming weeks, authorities will begin to schedule supervised visits for residents to return and view their property.

