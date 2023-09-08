The African Union is joining the G20, a powerful acknowledgement of a continent of 1 billion people

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Group of 20 of the world’s leading economies is welcoming the African Union as a permanent member. It’s a powerful acknowledgement of the continent of more than 1.3 billion people as its countries seek a more important role on the global stage. The permanent G20 membership signals the rise of a continent whose young population is set to double by 2050 and make up a quarter of the world’s people. Africa also is central to many critical issues, including climate change, food security and migration. But the AU’s 55 member states will be challenged to summon a collective voice at the G20.

