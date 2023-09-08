Police fatally shoot man who was holding handgun in Idaho field

STAR, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a man they described as suicidal northwest of Boise, Idaho, died after a police officer fired at him. The sheriff’s office says police in the city of Star were called Thursday afternoon about Christopher Huffman making suicidal statements. The sheriff’s office says officers found him in a field and began talking to him while he held a handgun around his head. The sheriff’s office says officers heard a gunshot and saw Huffman fall. The sheriff’s office says minutes later Huffman began yelling and waving the gun around. The sheriff’s office says that’s when a police officer fired. Soon after, Huffman held up his hands and he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

