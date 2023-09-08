Judge says civil trial over Trump’s real estate boasts could last three months

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming civil trial over allegations that former president Donald Trump lied about his wealth could last as long as three months. That’s according to a schedule laid out Friday by the judge hearing the case. Opening arguments are expected Oct. 2 in the trial over a lawsuit filed against Trump and his family business by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The suit says Trump deceived lenders and others by chronically exaggerating the value of his real estate holdings. Judge Arthur Engoron said in a order filed Friday that the trial should end by Dec. 22, though he added that the lawyers handling the case could ask for additional time if necessary. Trump says his asset valuations were accurate and the lawsuit is politically motivated.

