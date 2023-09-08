Auto union rejects wage offers from Detroit companies with strike deadline 6 days away
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN and TOM KRISHER
AP Business Writers
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has rejected wage and benefit offers from all three Detroit automakers, raising tensions just six days before a strike deadline for 146,000 employees. Union President Shawn Fain told workers in a Facebook Live appearance Friday that he filed proposals from Ford, General Motors and Stellantis in a wastebasket. He says the companies have yet to offer a fair contract. Automakers say they’re bargaining in good faith and want a contract that secures the future for workers and the companies. Negotiations are continuing through the weekend, but Fain warned that if there aren’t agreements by 11:59 p.m. Thursday there will be strikes against all three companies.