UK police call in bomb squad to check ‘suspicious vehicle’ near Channel Tunnel

LONDON (AP) — British Army bomb-disposal experts are examining a vehicle that was stopped by police near the entrance to the Channel Tunnel. The Kent Police force said that one man had been arrested. Police said that Friday’s incident wasn’t linked to the hunt for Daniel Abed Khalife who escaped from a London prison on Wednesday while awaiting trial on terrorism charges. Police said “explosives experts from the British Army have been called to the scene and a cordon has been put in place for the safety of the public.” The shuttle service that operates trains that carry vehicles through the tunnel between England and France said services were likely to be severely disrupted.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.