The FAA is considering more use of technology to warn pilots before they land on the wrong runway

The Federal Aviation Administration is considering requiring that all planes be equipped with technology designed to prevent close calls around airports. The FAA said Friday that it asked an internal rulemaking panel how to go about requiring technology to tell pilots, for example, when they are lined up to land on the wrong runway. Many newer airline planes have some of this technology, but older planes and privates ones often do not. The National Transportation Safety Board says it has started investigations into seven close calls since January.

