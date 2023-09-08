Rail infrastructure in Hamburg is damaged by fires. Police suspect a political motive

BERLIN (AP) — A series of fires has hit railway infrastructure in the German city of Hamburg, causing widespread disruption to trains between Hamburg and Berlin and between the port city and the Baltic Sea coast. Police said Friday that they suspect the damage was politically motivated. Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said that trains on the main high-speed route between Hamburg and Berlin were canceled because of vandalism. It said it was running a few trains on an alternative route that takes up to an hour longer. Hamburg police said that cable ducts next to railway lines were set on fire at three locations in the city between 2:30 and 4 a.m. on Friday.

