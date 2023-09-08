Police search huge London park for terrorism suspect who escaped from prison

LONDON (AP) — British police are scouring scoured a huge London park on Friday for an ex-soldier who escaped from prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges. The Metropolitan Police force confirmed Friday that the search of Richmond Park with helicopters and officers on foot is connected to the hunt for Daniel Abed Khalife. The 21-year-old slipped out of Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday morning while working in the kitchen. Khalife is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act by gathering information “that could be useful to an enemy.” His escape has prompted extra security checks at airports and the Port of Dover, the main boat crossing from England to France.

