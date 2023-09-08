Poet Rita Dove to receive an honorary National Book Award medal for lifetime achievement

NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Rita Dove is this year’s winner of an honorary National Book Award for “Distinguished Contribution to American Letters,” a lifetime achievement prize previously given to Toni Morrison and Don DeLillo among others. The 71-year-old Dove is known for such collections as “Thomas and Beulah,” while also publishing fiction and drama and working on music with the Oscar-winning composer John Williams. She will be presented her medal at the National Book Award ceremony in November, when prizes for five competitive categories also will be announced.

