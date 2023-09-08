Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh proposed to be an Olympic committee member

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has been proposed to be a member of the International Olympic Committee. Yeoh won an Academy Award for best actress this year for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She is among eight potential new members who will likely be approved at an IOC meeting next month in India. The IOC currently has 99 members. That includes a selection of royalty, sports officials, former athletes and leaders from politics and industry. Their main role in the Olympic movement is confirming hosts for the Summer Games and Winter Games that were pre-selected by the IOC administration and executive board.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.