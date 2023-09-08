No charges against Maine authorities for death of handcuffed man who was hit in head with flashlight

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s attorney general has concluded there was no criminal conduct when four law enforcement officers used a stun gun and beat a handcuffed man in the head with a flashlight while facedown on a porch that was determined to be a homicide. State police say 46-year-old Jeremy Lau was erratic, violent and making unintelligible sounds while on drugs in March 2022 when police responded to a report that he was trashing the home in which he’d been staying. The state’s chief medical examiner determined Lau’s death was a homicide but three troopers were exonerated by an internal investigation. The deputy who wielded the flashlight remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

