Latest sighting of fugitive killer in Pennsylvania spurs closure of popular botanical garden
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A sprawling botanical garden in Pennsylvania has been closed again after more reports of an escaped murderer on the property. Longwood Gardens closed Thursday night. People there at the time of the closure were told to shelter in place as law officers searched part of the site for Danelo Souza Cavalcante, a 34-year-old from Brazil who escaped from prison on Aug. 31. He escaped by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof. Pennsylvania state police say there was a possible sighting of Cavalcante on Thursday night that was being investigated. They didn’t provide additional details such as who reported seeing him, and what they saw.