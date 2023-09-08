Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposes carve-out of Arkansas public records law during tax cut session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is proposing shielding a broad range of government records from the public when the Legislature convenes for a special session next week. Sanders on Friday proposed the new exemptions to the state’s Freedom of Information Act. The exemptions are being sought as the Arkansas State Police is being sued by an attorney and blogger who’s accused the agency of illegally withholding records about the governor’s travel and security. Sanders said the changes are needed to modernize the law and to protect her family. But state FOIA experts say the move will create a giant hole in Arkansas’ open records laws.

