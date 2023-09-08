Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months. The government announced a year ago that it was putting the units under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. In March, a German federal court threw out complaints from Rosneft and upheld the decision. The trusteeship gave German authorities control of three Russian-owned refineries. Rosneft accounted at the time for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity. The Economy Ministry said Friday that it is extending the trusteeship again until March 10 next year “to secure the energy supply.”

