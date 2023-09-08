EXPLAINER: Challenges from intense summer heat raise questions about Texas power grid’s reliability

HOUSTON (AP) — This summer’s sweltering heat has put tremendous stress on Texas’ power grid, with the state setting 10 new records for electricity demand. While state officials say they’ve made improvements since a deadly 2021 winter blackout, the grid was pushed into emergency mode earlier this week due to low energy reserves. With the summer heat still not subsiding, the power grid will continue facing increased demand. This summer’s challenges have raised more questions about the power grid’s reliability and what more the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the grid manager, should do to shore it up.

