2 Kentucky men exonerated in 1990s killing awarded more than $20 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lawyers for two Kentucky men exonerated for a decades-old killing have settled with the city of Louisville for $20.5 million after spending more than 20 years in prison. A judge dismissed murder charges against Garr Keith Hardin and Jeffrey Dewayne Clark in 2018 for the 1990s slaying of Rhonda Sue Warford. Authorities at the time alleged the two men killed Warford as part of a satanic ritual. The men brought a civil lawsuit in 2018 that alleged police misconduct and a conspiracy to hide evidence. The men were exonerated on DNA evidence and released from prison in 2018.

