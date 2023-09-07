Wetlands permit dispute pauses construction on $2 billion Scout Motors electric SUV plant

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Construction work has been temporarily stopped on a $2 billion new electric vehicle plant in South Carolina being built by a Volkswagen Group-backed group trying to revive a brand that was a 1960s forerunner to today’s SUVs. State and local officials say they need more time to obtain wetland permits to continue clearing land at the Blythewood site for Scout Motors. But they said the pause shouldn’t delay the planned opening of the plant in 2026. Scout Motors still plans presentations with a 3D model of the plant in Blythewood and to answer questions from the public the weekend of Sept. 17-18 in Blythewood.

