Virginia lawsuit stemming from police pepper-spraying an Army officer will be settled

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia town is settling a lawsuit that sprang from a Black and Latino Army lieutenant being pepper sprayed during a traffic stop. The town of Windsor agreed to independent reviews of misconduct allegations against its police force and will arrange more officer training. In exchange, the Virginia Attorney General will drop an argument that the police department broke a new law by depriving someone of their rights. The Attorney General began investigating the town after a December 2020 traffic stop in which officers drew guns on Caron Nazario while he was in uniform and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution. Police pepper-sprayed him and knocked him to the ground.

