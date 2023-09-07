Victoria’s Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in its latest moves to be more inclusive

NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria’s Secret has been trying to reverse its image built on a man’s vision of sexiness that eventually backfired. The company overhauled its once biggest marketing spectacle of more than 20 years, the annual Victoria’s Secret catwalk. After a four-year hiatus, the lingerie brand came back with what is now a part fashion show and part preview of a documentary-style film featuring 20 global creatives. It celebrated all different body shapes. It’s a dramatic change from the super models that used to sashay in Swarovski crystal-covered angel wings but ended at the height of the #MeToo movement. The embattled lingerie giant has been revamping its marketing to include fuller-size women in ads and store mannequins amid languishing sales. But the company faces an uphill battle.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.